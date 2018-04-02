Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5,101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,099 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.36% of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

IBB stock opened at $106.74 on Monday. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $33.32 Million Stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-index-ibb-position-increased-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated-updated.html.

About Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.