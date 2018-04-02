iShares Trust (IBDD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBDD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of IBDD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081. iShares Trust has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

