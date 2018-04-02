IslaCoin (ISL) Price Hits $0.0984

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. IslaCoin has a market capitalization of $148,991.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IslaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00001401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IslaCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IslaCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001321 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About IslaCoin

IslaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official website is www.islacoin.net. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin.

IslaCoin Coin Trading

IslaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy IslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IslaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for IslaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IslaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.