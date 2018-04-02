istar (STAR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about istar (NYSE:STAR) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. istar earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.6240032077129 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of istar in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of istar in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

STAR stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $686.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. istar has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. istar had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that istar will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

istar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,198,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,701,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 233,351 shares of company stock worth $4,174,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

