Ituran (ITRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

ITRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ituran from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ituran from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Ituran has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $652.10, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Ituran will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ituran’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ituran by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ituran in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ituran by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

