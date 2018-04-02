iXledger (CRYPTO:IXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $236,107.00

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, iXledger has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One iXledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and EtherDelta. iXledger has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $236,107.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00697267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00174249 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029835 BTC.

About iXledger

iXledger’s launch date was July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for iXledger is www.ixledger.com. iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling iXledger

iXledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy iXledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iXledger must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iXledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

