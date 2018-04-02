J Alexanders (JAX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Media coverage about J Alexanders (NASDAQ:JAX) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J Alexanders earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6113493102443 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of JAX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,980. J Alexanders has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

J Alexanders (NASDAQ:JAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

