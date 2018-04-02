Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J.M. Smucker were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J.M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J.M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $141.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $128.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J.M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of SJM opened at $124.01 on Monday. The J.M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $14,087.43, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. The J.M. Smucker had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The J.M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

About The J.M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

