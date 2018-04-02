AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $5.93 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.95. 291,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,764. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $127.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,344.84, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $124,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.40 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,600.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

