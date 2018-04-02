Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Share Price

Press coverage about Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jack in the Box earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.6680846010059 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on JACK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.33 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,519.98, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $189,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock worth $225,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

