Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NYMX) Director Purchases $28,640.00 in Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $28,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,144,550 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,489. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, James George Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $31,440.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, James George Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $32,160.00.

On Friday, March 9th, James George Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James George Robinson bought 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $19,380.00.

On Friday, February 16th, James George Robinson bought 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $22,890.00.

On Monday, February 12th, James George Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, James George Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, James George Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $17,350.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, James George Robinson bought 3,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $9,420.00.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.64. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, formerly Corporation Pharmaceutique Nymox, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing its drug candidate, NX-1207, for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. The Company markets NicAlert and TobacAlert tests that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products.

