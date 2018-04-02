James Grier Campbell Sells 193 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $197,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Grier Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 5th, James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $208,577.16.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $276,701.18.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.34, for a total transaction of $191,846.22.

Shares of GOOG traded down $25.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,006.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,719. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $817.02 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market cap of $716,870.19, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,086.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “James Grier Campbell Sells 193 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/james-grier-campbell-sells-193-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog-stock.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.