James Salter Code Acquires 4,000 Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX) Stock

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) insider James Salter Code acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.47 per share, with a total value of C$25,880.00.

Shares of CWX traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 247,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,551. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.84 and a 52 week high of C$7.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. CanWel Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of C$276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.96 million.

CWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.40.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada and the Western United States. The company sells adhesives; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation, insulation, interior finishing, and outdoor living products; roofing and accessories; and siding and trim, underlayment, and security and doorware products.

