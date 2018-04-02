Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $111.81 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $125.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.8389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

