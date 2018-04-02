Stryker Co. (SYK) Stake Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard E. Cox, Jr. sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $1,214,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $479,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,488,485. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $129.82 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $60,287.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Stryker from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stryker to a “market perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.76.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

