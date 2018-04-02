Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 285.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.63% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $24.91 on Monday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (PFIG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/jane-street-group-llc-has-1-60-million-holdings-in-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-pfig-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.