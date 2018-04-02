Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in ProShares Short Euro (EUFX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Euro (NYSEARCA:EUFX) by 433.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.36% of ProShares Short Euro worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Euro by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short Euro stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. ProShares Short Euro has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $45.01.

