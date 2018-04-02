Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 158,873 Shares of ProShares Trust II (VIXM)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 293.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,873 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 22.73% of ProShares Trust II worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000.

NYSEARCA:VIXM opened at $26.45 on Monday. ProShares Trust II has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

