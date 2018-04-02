BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 1,420.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 92,376 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 16.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71,332.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86. BHP Billiton’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Billiton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.55 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on BHP Billiton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/jane-street-group-llc-raises-position-in-bhp-billiton-limited-bhp-updated-updated.html.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.