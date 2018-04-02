Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (IBLN) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:IBLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBLN opened at $33.06 on Monday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

