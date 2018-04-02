Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. 150,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,816. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $51.82.

WARNING: “Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/janus-henderson-short-duration-income-etf-vnla-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.