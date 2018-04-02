Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.22, for a total transaction of $105,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $122,446.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,171. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) opened at $147.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,849.65, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 22.63%. sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

