Deutsche Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.39 ($39.99).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

EPA DEC opened at €29.00 ($35.80) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($45.56).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JCDecaux’s (DEC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/jcdecauxs-dec-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-deutsche-bank.html.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA is a France-based outdoor advertising company. It divides its business into three main sectors: Advertising on Street Furniture, Billboards and Transport Advertising. The Company commissions and maintains a range of street furniture items, including bus and tram shelters, automatic outdoor toilets, self service bicycle racks, multi-service columns, newspaper kiosks, city light panels, public benches and public rubbish bins.

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.