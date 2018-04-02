Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price objective on Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVHC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Envision Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Envision Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on Envision Healthcare and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:EVHC opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,647.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Envision Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Envision Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Envision Healthcare by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

