Jefferies Group Analysts Give Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) a $161.00 Price Target

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) received a $161.00 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343,813.88, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.95 and a 1-year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,918 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

