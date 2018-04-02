Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,363.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,884,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,402,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,915 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,686 shares in the last quarter.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 235,810 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $7,211,069.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,985,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $33,231.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,257.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

