Jefferies Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Difucci now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $29.00 target price on Benefitfocus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Benefitfocus to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $24.40 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

