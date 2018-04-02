Jefferies Group LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,145 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cree by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $8,705,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,942 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 329,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ CREE opened at $40.31 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,026.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CREE. Williams Capital raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 price objective on Cree and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (CREE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/jefferies-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-8145-cree-inc-cree-updated.html.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.