CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 2,860 ($39.51) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRH from GBX 3,000 ($41.45) to GBX 2,870 ($39.65) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities reduced their price objective on CRH from GBX 3,170 ($43.80) to GBX 3,000 ($41.45) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($44.21) price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS set a GBX 3,200 ($44.21) price objective on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,047.13 ($42.10).

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH remained flat at $GBX 2,409 ($33.28) during midday trading on Thursday. CRH has a twelve month low of GBX 2,297.70 ($31.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,955 ($40.83).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CRH (CRH) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/jefferies-group-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-crh-crh-updated-updated.html.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.