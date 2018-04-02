Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTH opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. research analysts expect that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,216,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,896 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

