Jefferies Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FERG. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ferguson to an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($84.97) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($85.66) to GBX 6,500 ($89.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($71.84) to GBX 6,000 ($82.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,900 ($81.51) to GBX 6,250 ($86.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,220 ($72.12) to GBX 5,360 ($74.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,827.67 ($80.51).

LON FERG opened at GBX 5,354 ($73.97) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,427 ($61.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,722 ($79.05).

About Ferguson

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

