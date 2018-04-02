Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Group

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.82. Jefferies Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OII. Capital One Financial downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Oceaneering International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1,825.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.90 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/jefferies-group-upgrades-oceaneering-international-oii-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.