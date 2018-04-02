Jericho Oil Corp (JCO) Director Sells C$42,016.00 in Stock

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) Director Gerald Tuskey sold 41,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$42,016.00.

Gerald Tuskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Gerald Tuskey sold 2,700 shares of Jericho Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$3,186.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Gerald Tuskey sold 2,000 shares of Jericho Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$2,280.00.

Shares of JCO stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. Jericho Oil Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.38.

Jericho Oil Company Profile

Jericho Oil Corporation acquires, explores, and develops crude oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma. It has approximately 75,000 acres of developed and undeveloped acreage.

