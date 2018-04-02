Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jernigan Capital (JCAP) to Strong Sell

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCAP. KeyCorp set a $22.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 214,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,972. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.20, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 117.97%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million. equities analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

