Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0593 on Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $404,656.00 and $282.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, COSS, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00695652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is www.jetcoininstitute.com. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

