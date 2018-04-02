Jinn Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:JINN)

Jinn (CURRENCY:JINN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Jinn has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and $0.00 worth of Jinn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jinn token can now be purchased for approximately $738.39 or 0.08915210 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jinn has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jinn alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00697964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029822 BTC.

Jinn Token Profile

Jinn’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,703 tokens. Jinn’s official website is www.jinnlabs.com. Jinn’s official Twitter account is @jinnlabs.

Buying and Selling Jinn

Jinn can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nxt Asset Exchange. It is not possible to buy Jinn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jinn must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jinn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.