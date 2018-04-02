John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (JLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (LON:JLIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.40 ($4.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLIF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 377 ($5.21) target price on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld from GBX 135 ($1.87) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld stock opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,140.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.85. John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld has a one year low of GBX 111.80 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 140.10 ($1.94).

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld Company Profile

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

