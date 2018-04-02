Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Johnson & Johnson worth $765,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,256.6% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after buying an additional 265,518 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 281,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $128.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343,813.88, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $120.95 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

