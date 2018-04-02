Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lifted by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $253,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,146. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $343,813.88, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

