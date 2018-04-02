Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Price

News headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2434523778462 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.24. 427,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7,930.24, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $101.83 and a one year high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

