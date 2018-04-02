Jose Vizquerra Acquires 155,500 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) insider Jose Vizquerra purchased 155,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,525.00.

Jose Vizquerra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Jose Vizquerra purchased 24,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,744.00.

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.46. The company had a trading volume of 263,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,670. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.65.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Beacon Securities raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

