Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 170,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,762. The company has a market capitalization of $723.96, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 8.00. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $350,037.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,037.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $56,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,292 shares of company stock worth $1,372,403 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 558.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

