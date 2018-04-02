440 Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

440 Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase accounts for 1.8% of 440 Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 440 Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,513,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,274,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838,228. JPMorgan Chase has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other news, Director James S. Crown purchased 7,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

