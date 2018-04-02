JPMorgan Chase Increases Cintas (CTAS) Price Target to $188.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase from $183.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Shares of CTAS opened at $170.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,197.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cintas has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Cintas will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $1,993,155.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Cintas by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

