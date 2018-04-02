China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reiterated their neutral rating on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,333.95, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Airline Transportation Operations and Other segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other transportation services.

