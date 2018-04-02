Tesco (TSCO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.66) price objective on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.62 ($3.01).

LON TSCO remained flat at $GBX 205.90 ($2.84) on Thursday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 165.35 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.31 ($3.00).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,902 stores, as well as online.

