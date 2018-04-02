JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.83. JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/jpmorgan-disciplined-hy-etf-jphy-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-19-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.