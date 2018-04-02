JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.60% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,128,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

