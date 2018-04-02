CVSL (JRJR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVSL (NYSEAMERICAN:JRJR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,456 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the February 28th total of 107,146 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JRJR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 748,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,700. CVSL has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Get CVSL alerts:

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/jrjr33-inc-jrjr-short-interest-up-89-9-in-march-updated.html.

About CVSL

JRjr33, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It operates three segments: Home Décor, Nutritional and Wellness, and Gourmet Food. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, beauty, outdoor, customizable vinyl expressions for display, wrought iron, and fabric accessories; hand-crafted spices, oils, dip mixes, dukkahs, baking mixes, vinegars, and other food products; and nutritional supplements and skin care products.

Receive News & Ratings for CVSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.