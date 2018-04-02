Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Share Price

News articles about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7093102543797 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

JUNO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.96. 3,696,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,542. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Juno Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $87.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JUNO shares. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, Director Richard Klausner sold 12,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $613,424.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 741,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,747,666.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Edgar Bishop sold 270,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $12,477,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,772,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,014,589.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,465 shares of company stock worth $24,946,548. Insiders own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

